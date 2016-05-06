版本:
BRIEF-Shoretel authorizes $20 million share repurchase program

May 6 Shoretel Inc

* Shoretel authorizes $20 million share repurchase program

* Company expects share purchase will occur over next 12 months

* Expects to fund program using a combination of company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

