版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-Ntn Buzztime reports Q1 loss per share of $0.01

May 6 Ntn Buzztime, Inc. Reports First

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $5.5 million versus $5.7 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐