BRIEF-NQ mobile provides update on the fl Mobile divestment

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Nq Mobile Inc
* Nq mobile inc. Provides an update on the fl mobile divestment
* Company expects to receive 80% of total consideration, or rmb525.2 million , within 15 business days from date of agreement
* Remaining 20% of total consideration, or rmb131.3 million , will be received by company before september 30, 2016
* Jinxin hengrui will acquire 13.13% equity interest in fl mobile jiutian technology co., ltd for of rmb656.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings