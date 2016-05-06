BRIEF-Carmanah Technologies reports qtrly net income $1.7 million

May 6 Carmanah Technologies Corp Pre Amalgamation

* Carmanah reports first quarter 2016 fiscal results

* Q1 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.6 million

* Carmanah technologies corp qtrly net income $1.7 million versus $30, 000

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $19.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S