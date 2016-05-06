BRIEF-Carmanah Technologies reports qtrly net income $1.7 million

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Carmanah Technologies Corp Pre Amalgamation
* Carmanah reports first quarter 2016 fiscal results
* Q1 revenue $19.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.6 million
* Carmanah technologies corp qtrly net income $1.7 million versus $30, 000
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $19.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings