版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Preformed line products reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.51

May 6 Preformed Line Products Co

* Preformed line products announces financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 sales fell 8 percent to $78.68 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐