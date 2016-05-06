BRIEF-La jolla Pharmaceutical Co reports Q1 loss per share of $0.96

May 6 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co

* La jolla pharmaceutical company announces first quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate progress

* Q1 loss per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $234,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)