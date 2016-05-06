BRIEF-GSI Group posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18/share

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 GSI Group Inc :
* GSI Group announces financial results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $90.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.23 to $0.25
* GSI Group says for Q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted revenue of approximately $95 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $383.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $95.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted revenue of approximately $95 million
* Sees continues to expect full year 2016 adjusted revenue to be up mid-single digits, in range of $375 million to $390 million
* Sees expects full year 2016 adjusted EPS to be up 8% to 10%, compared to adjusted EPS of $0.93 for full year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings