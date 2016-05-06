版本:
BRIEF-Nisource names Shawn Anderson treasurer, chief risk officer

May 6 Nisource Inc :

* Nisource appoints Shawn Anderson to treasurer, chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

