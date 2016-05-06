版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-First Internet may sell up to $25 mln of common stock through an at-market equity offering program

May 6 First Internet Bancorp Announces "At

* the-market" offering of common stock

* May sell up to $25 million of its common stock through an "at--market" equity offering program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

