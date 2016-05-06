BRIEF-TMX Equity Financing Statistics - April 2016

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Total financings raised in April 2016 increased 12% from previous month, and were up 82% compared to April 2015
* Total number of financings in April 2016 was 56, compared with 73 in previous month and 59 in April 2015
* Total financings raised in April 2016 increased 12% from previous month, were up 82% compared to April 2015 for TSX Venture Exchange
* There were 150 financings in April 2016 , compared with 98 in previous month and 98 in April 2015 for TSX Venture Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings