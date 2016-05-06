版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 22:09 BJT

BRIEF-Barnes Group increases qtrly dividend 8 pct to 13 cents per share

May 6 Barnes Group Inc :

* Barnes Group Inc declares increased quarterly dividend

* Increased company's quarterly cash dividend 8 percent to thirteen cents $0.13 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

