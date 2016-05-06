版本:
BRIEF-IGM Financial reports qtrly earnings per share of C$0.69

May 6 (Reuters) -

* IGM Financial Inc. Reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.69

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

