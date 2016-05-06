版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott International increases quarterly cash dividend by 20 pct to $0.30 per share

May 6 Marriott International Inc

* Marriott international announces 20 percent increase in cash dividend

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20 percent to $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐