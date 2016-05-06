版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Cyprium Mining intends to file financial statements for FY 2015 on or around May 15, 2016

May 6 Cyprium Mining Corp :

* Cyprium Mining Corporation provides update on filing of 2015 financial statements

* Trading in shares of company will be halted until financials are filed

* Intends to file financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 on or around May 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

