版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Teamster Airline Division and Local 284 have reached tentative agreement with NetJets

May 6 Press Release

* Teamster flight dispatchers, netjets reach tentative agreement

* Average first year wage increase is 18.5 percent

* Contract prohibits management from increasing out of pocket expenses related to dispatchers' health insurance benefits

* New collective bargaining agreement ends at-will employment and replaces it with just cause protections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐