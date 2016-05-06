BRIEF-Teamster Airline Division and Local 284 have reached tentative agreement with NetJets

May 6 Press Release

* Teamster flight dispatchers, netjets reach tentative agreement

* Average first year wage increase is 18.5 percent

* Contract prohibits management from increasing out of pocket expenses related to dispatchers' health insurance benefits

* New collective bargaining agreement ends at-will employment and replaces it with just cause protections