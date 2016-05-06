BRIEF-Teamster Airline Division and Local 284 have reached tentative agreement with NetJets

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Press Release
* Teamster flight dispatchers, netjets reach tentative agreement
* Average first year wage increase is 18.5 percent
* Contract prohibits management from increasing out of pocket expenses related to dispatchers' health insurance benefits
* New collective bargaining agreement ends at-will employment and replaces it with just cause protections
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award