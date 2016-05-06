版本:
BRIEF-Logistec Corp Q1 loss per share c$0.01

May 6 Logistec Corp

* Logistec announces its results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 7.4 percent to c$64.9 million

* Q1 loss per share c$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

