BRIEF-Logistec Corp Q1 loss per share c$0.01

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Logistec Corp
* Logistec announces its results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 7.4 percent to c$64.9 million
* Q1 loss per share c$0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award