2016年 5月 7日

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals prices IPO of 920,000 shares at $12/share

May 6 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals :

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of initial public offering

* Announced pricing of IPO of 920,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

