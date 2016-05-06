BRIEF-Russel Metals reports fatal accident at Winnipeg facility

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Russel Metals Inc
* Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility
* Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility
* Operations at facility have been suspended temporarily
* Reported that a fatal accident occurred at its St. James Street facility in Winnipeg , Manitoba
* Russel Metals management is working closely with authorities to determine cause of accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings