公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 00:57 BJT

BRIEF-Stemcells announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

May 6 Stemcells Inc:

* Announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split

* Trading of common stock on Nasdaq capital market will continue, on a split-adjusted basis, on May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

