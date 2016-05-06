BRIEF-Tanager Energy announces proposed private placement

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Tanager Energy Inc
* Tanager Energy provides update on proposed acquisition and announces proposed private placement
* Says offering price to be determined later
* Says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $3.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award