2016年 5月 7日

BRIEF-Tanager Energy announces proposed private placement

May 6 Tanager Energy Inc

* Tanager Energy provides update on proposed acquisition and announces proposed private placement

* Says offering price to be determined later

* Says intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $3.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

