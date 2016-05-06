BRIEF-Jetpay Corp says Diane Faro as CEO

May 6 (Reuters) -

* Jetpay announces diane (vogt) faro as chief executive officer

* Jetpay corp says bipin shah, chairman and chief executive officer, has stepped down effective may 5, 2016

* Jetpay corp says bipin c. Shah will continue in his role as company's chairman and a member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)