BRIEF-Jetpay Corp says Diane Faro as CEO

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 (Reuters) -
* Jetpay announces diane (vogt) faro as chief executive officer
* Jetpay corp says bipin shah, chairman and chief executive officer, has stepped down effective may 5, 2016
* Jetpay corp says bipin c. Shah will continue in his role as company's chairman and a member of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award