版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 03:30 BJT

BRIEF-Pool Corp board raises quarterly dividend 19 pct to $0.31/shr

May 6 Pool Corp:

* Pool Corporation announces increased quarterly cash dividend and voting results for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, a 19% increase over previous quarterly dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐