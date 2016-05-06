BRIEF-Pool Corp board raises quarterly dividend 19 pct to $0.31/shr

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Pool Corp:
* Pool Corporation announces increased quarterly cash dividend and voting results for 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, a 19% increase over previous quarterly dividend amount
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award