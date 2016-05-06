版本:
BRIEF-Onereit Q1 FFO per unit $0.105

May 6 Onereit :

* Onereit(tm) announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly rental revenue and other income $30.2 million versus $31.2 million

* Onereit qtrly FFO per unit $0.105 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

