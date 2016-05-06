BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces commitment for loan facility

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio Tankers Inc. announces a commitment for a new loan facility
* Scorpio Tankers Inc says has received a commitment from NIBC bank N.V. For a loan facility of up to $44.0 million
* Loan facility has a final maturity of five years from signing date and bears interest at libor plus a margin of 2.50% per annum
* Scorpio Tankers Inc says loan facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on two MR product tankers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award