BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway qtrly oper earnings per class A equivalent share $2,274

May 6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc News release

* At march 31, 2016, our book value had increased by 1.2% since yearend 2015 to $157,369 per class a equivalent share

* Qtrly operating earnings per class a equivalent share $2,274

* Berkshire hathaway inc says qtrly net earnings per class a equivalent share $3,401 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )