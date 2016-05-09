版本:
BRIEF-International Wire Group posts Q1 earnings per share $0.44

May 9 International Wire Group Holdings Inc

* International wire announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 sales fell 21.4 percent to $139.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

