BRIEF-Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :
* Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value
* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell Marriott Courtyard Seattle downtown
* Transaction is subject to signing of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions
* Contemplated that Mr. Monty J. Bennett , current chief executive officer, would continue to serve as chairman of board
* Board anticipates that a new CEO and new independent directors would join co after annual meeting on June 10
* Announced strategy to commence sale process for up to four hotels,
* Board of Ashford Prime is seeking to appoint a new chief executive officer
* Anticipates that a CEO would join company after annual meeting of stockholders on June 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award