BRIEF-Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value

May 6 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc :

* Ashford Prime provides update on initiatives to enhance stockholder value

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell Marriott Courtyard Seattle downtown

* Transaction is subject to signing of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions

* Contemplated that Mr. Monty J. Bennett , current chief executive officer, would continue to serve as chairman of board

* Board anticipates that a new CEO and new independent directors would join co after annual meeting on June 10

* Announced strategy to commence sale process for up to four hotels,

* Board of Ashford Prime is seeking to appoint a new chief executive officer

* Anticipates that a CEO would join company after annual meeting of stockholders on June 10, 2016