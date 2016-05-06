BRIEF-Transocean Partners Llc Q1 earnings per share $0.45

May 6 Transocean Partners Llc :

* Transocean Partners Llc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $144 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income attributable to controlling interest was $31 million, $0.45 per unit

* Q1 revenue view $147.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues were $144 million, compared with $154 million in prior quarter

* On track to meet our 2016 targeted revenue efficiency of 95 percent