BRIEF-UK Agency approves JRjr networks' acquisition of Betterware

May 9 JRjr33 Inc

* UK Agency gives clearance to JRjr Networks' acquisition of Betterware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

