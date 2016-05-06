版本:
BRIEF-Halliburton to redeem $2.5 billion in senior notes

May 6 Halliburton Co

* Halliburton to redeem $2.5 billion in senior notes

* Halliburton plans to use cash on hand to fund special mandatory redemption

* Will redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.700% senior notes due March 2020 and 3.375% senior notes due March 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

