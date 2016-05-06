版本:
BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.24

May 6 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Invivo Therapeutics reports 2016 first quarter financial results and business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

