BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp Inc Q2 EPS $0.08

May 6 Prudential Bancorp Inc

* Prudential Bancorp Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Prudential Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income increased to $3.5 million as compared to $3.4 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

