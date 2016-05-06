BRIEF-Prudential Bancorp Inc Q2 EPS $0.08

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Prudential Bancorp Inc
* Prudential Bancorp Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Prudential Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income increased to $3.5 million as compared to $3.4 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award