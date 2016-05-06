版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Seaboard Corp qtrly net earnings per common share $45.91

May 6 Seaboard Corp :

* Seaboard corporation report of earnings

* Qtrly net earnings per common share $45.91 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

