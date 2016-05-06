版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment appoints chief restructuring officer

May 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp :

* Caesars Entertainment appoints chief restructuring officer

* Board has appointed honorable Robert E. Gerber as chief restructuring officer

* Appointment came at recommendation of Caesars Entertainment's independent director committee, strategic alternatives committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐