BRIEF-IFabric increases loan facility with Business Development Bank of Canada

May 6 IFabric Corp :

* IFabric Corp Increases loan facility with the Business Development Bank of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

