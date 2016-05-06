BRIEF-Adams Resources Q1 earnings per share $0.34

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 Adams Resources & Energy Inc :
* Adams Resources announces dividend and first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $250.5 million
* Adams Resources & Energy Inc says experiencing both reduced volumes and unit margins
* Lower crude oil prices curtailed active drilling by suppliers which, in turn, reduced available supplies
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: