BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Q1 loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc
* Ladenburg Thalmann reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $265.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Ladenburg Thalmann financial says "continued to see strong recurring revenues in our IBD business, which grew to 77% in quarter"
At March 31, 2016, total client AUM were about $126 billion, a decrease of 1% from about $127 billion at March 31, 2015
Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: