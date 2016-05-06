BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 6 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 5 percent to $265.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Ladenburg Thalmann financial says "continued to see strong recurring revenues in our IBD business, which grew to 77% in quarter"

* At March 31, 2016, total client AUM were about $126 billion, a decrease of 1% from about $127 billion at March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: