BRIEF-American Capital reports Q1 loss per share $0.34

BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
May 6 American Capital Ltd
* American Capital reports NOI before income taxes of $0.40 per diluted share, net loss of $(0.34) per diluted share and nav per share of $20.14
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* As of march 31, 2016, nav per share was $20.14 , a $0.26 per share increase from december 31, 2015 nav per share of $19.88
* American capital ltd says qtrly net operating income per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Please click on the link below for Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Q4 earnings press release: Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j8s6rj)