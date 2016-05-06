版本:
BRIEF-NL Industries Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 6 NL Industries Inc

* NL Industries Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales fell 13 percent to $318.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

