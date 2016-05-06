版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Apartment Properties REIT reports Q1 results

May 6 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in first quarter of 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 12.9 percent

* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly basic normalized funds from operations per unit $0.409 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

