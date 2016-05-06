版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Bancorp Of New Jersey Q1 EPS $0.21

May 6 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc

* Bancorp of New Jersey, inc announces record first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Bancorp of New Jersey Inc says for quarter ended March 31, 2016, net interest income increased 6.0%, resulting in a record quarter amount of $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐