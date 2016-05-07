BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp Q1 loss per share $0.16

May 6 Athabasca Oil Corp :

* Athabasca oil corporation reports 2016 first quarter results and director appointment

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 2016 corporate production averaged 13,348 boe/d, an increase of 15% over Q4 2015 and 127% year over year

* Board has appointed Bob Rooney as an independent director

* Paul Haggis and Peter Sametz will not be seeking re-election for board positions at next annual meeting

* Q1 petroleum and natural gas volumes 13,348 boe/d versus 5,877 boe/d

* At this time, there is no damage to facility, field pipelines or well sites at hangingstone