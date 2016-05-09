版本:
BRIEF-Nordic American Tanker posts Q1 earnings per share $0.33

May 9 Nordic American Tanker Ltd

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

