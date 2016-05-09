BRIEF-Ensign Energy Services Q1 FFO per share C$0.36

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
May 9 Ensign Energy Services Inc :
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.12 per share
* Capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted at $45.0 million
* For remainder of 2016, company expects to operate internationally at similar utilization levels to those of Q1
* Demand for canadian oilfield services was lower compared to prior quarters due to decrease in oil and natural gas commodity prices
* "oilfield services activity levels in Canada continue to be weak, as had widely been expected"
* Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.36
* Q1 revenue C$258.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$235.9 million
