BRIEF-Shoal Games reports qtrly loss of $0.01 per share

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
May 9 Shoal Games Ltd
* Says total revenue for quarter ended march 31, 2016, was $110,559, an increase of 29%
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Shoal games ltd. Announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.