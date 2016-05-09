版本:
BRIEF-Shoal Games reports qtrly loss of $0.01 per share

May 9 Shoal Games Ltd

* Says total revenue for quarter ended march 31, 2016, was $110,559, an increase of 29%

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Shoal games ltd. Announces first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

