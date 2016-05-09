BRIEF-AES reports Q1 earnings of $0.19 per share

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
May 9 AES Corp
* Reaffirming 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations
* Qtrly total revenue $3.47 billion versus $3.98 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says co currently has 5,945 Mw of capacity under construction and expected to come on line through first half of 2019
* AES reports first quarter 2016 proportional free cash flow of $253 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.13
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.