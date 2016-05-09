BRIEF-AES reports Q1 earnings of $0.19 per share

May 9 AES Corp

* Reaffirming 2016 guidance and 2017-2018 expectations

* Qtrly total revenue $3.47 billion versus $3.98 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says co currently has 5,945 Mw of capacity under construction and expected to come on line through first half of 2019

* AES reports first quarter 2016 proportional free cash flow of $253 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.13

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19