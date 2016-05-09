BRIEF-Pico Holdings reports Q1 loss $0.29/shr

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
May 9 Pico Holdings Inc
* Qtrly total revenue $69 million versus $45.3 million
* Says as of Mar 31, 2016, UCP's backlog stands at 307 units or $136.2 million compared to 223 units or $82.7 million at Mar 31, 2015
* Pico Holdings, Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.