BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran says to sell interests in TF Holdings

* Freeport-McMoran announces agreements to sell its interests in TF Holdings Limited for $2.65 billion in cash and up to $120 million in contingent consideration

* Freeport-McMoran - enters exclusive negotiations for sale of its interests in Freeport cobalt and Kisanfu exploration project for $150 million

* Freeport does not expect transaction to impact Tenke's operations, employment, taxes and benefits provided to DRC

* FCX has agreed to negotiate exclusively with CMOC to enter into definitive agreements to sell its interests in Freeport cobalt

* Freeport-McMoran - does not expect a material gain or loss on transaction and expects to use net proceeds to repay debt.

* To sell its interests in Freeport cobalt, including Kokkola cobalt refinery in Finland, for $100 million

* Under terms of exclusivity agreement, Freeport has agreed to negotiate exclusively with CMOC until december 31, 2016

* To sell its interests in Kisanfu exploration project in democratic republic of Congo (DRC) for $50 million

* Contingent consideration consisting of $60 million if average copper price exceeds $3.50/pound,$60 million if average cobalt price exceeds $20/pound

