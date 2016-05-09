版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-Newmarket Gold says additional gold mineralization in Lower Phoenix Gold System

May 9 Newmarket Gold Inc

* Confirms additional near-mine high grade gold mineralization in the Lower Phoenix Gold System following surface based drill programs at the Fosterville gold mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐