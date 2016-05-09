版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 9日 星期一 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes says Q1 core FFO per share of $0.40

May 9 Colony Starwood Homes

* Re-affirms full year 2016 guidance

* Colony Starwood Homes announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $139.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐